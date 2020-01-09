The Chicest Place to Get Well: Shou Sugi Ban House, New York

This new Japanese-inspired wellness retreat 90 miles east of New York City is stocked with everything you need to chill—meditative gardens, a spa, fitness classes in an open-air pavilion, a detoxifying infrared sauna, a transporting sound bath, hydrotherapy sessions. You can even consult with a shaman, if that’s your thing. The kitchen is overseen by Noma veteran Mads Refslund and offers mostly plant-based meals served at a communal table just a few feet from the open kitchen. The result: a highly curated but not at all fussy escape from the thrum of daily life. — Lori Leibovich

