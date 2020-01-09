The Coolest Beachside Eco-Resort: Discovery Rottnest Island, Australia

Rottnest Island, 90 minutes by ferry from Perth, is a stunning nature preserve made up of 20 crystal-blue bays on the Indian Ocean. But for years there was nowhere to stay. That changed in 2019 with the unfortunately named but decidedly cool Discovery Rottnest Island resort, built right into the beach dunes. The property is dotted with 83 high-end tents, each with its own porch and connected by a maze of boardwalks. There’s a pool, outdoor showers, and a restaurant grilling sustainably sourced fish. It’s glorious, for sure; just don’t call it glamping. — Mickey Rapkin

