The Most Inspired Hotel Conversion: Hotel Peter & Paul, New Orleans

Since it debuted last year in a 150-year-old former Catholic school and convent, Hotel Peter & Paul has become an instant Big Easy classic. Seventy-one guest rooms are spread throughout the compound, including in the onetime school building. The cavernous church is now a multipurpose events space that features craft fairs, private gatherings, and weekly yoga, Pilates, and dance classes open to the public. And across the courtyard, in the former rectory building, is Elysian, a restaurant, coffee shop, and bar, which has that sort of southern gothic charm bordering on sacrilege that can fly only in a place like New Orleans. In a city full of great places to drink, this one is likely to become your favorite. — Tim Sohn

