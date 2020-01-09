The Most Laid-Back Luxe Resort: Amanera, Dominican Republic

This resort, on the country’s northwest coast, is the definition of luxury, with 25 casitas featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls and massive outdoor terraces (many with their own pool) surrounded by native hedges for the feeling of total seclusion. Breakfasts packed with fresh local fruit are offered next to the infinity pool overlooking the Caribbean. Then it’s off to the mile-long, totally empty beach for surfing, swimming, or just relaxing. For dinner, you can request a private meal in the library with service so good it’s prescient. And you can do all of this barefoot. No flip-flops required. — R.K.

