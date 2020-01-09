The Most Rollicking Après-Ski Bar: The Nugget Mountain Bar, Colorado

When Durango local Kevin Wright bought this 1960s mining hut, he detested the idea of turning it into another Airbnb property. “Vacation rentals are a dime a dozen in ski towns,” he says. “But who doesn’t want to drink in an old cabin?” So Wright remade the joint, a half-mile south of Purgatory Resort, into the area’s most cherished après dive bar. The bar top is made from old skis, the windows perfectly frame the surrounding peaks, a food truck serves pork belly sliders, and its giant deck has become known for live music. There’s even a complimentary shuttle to take you home. — Jen Murphy

