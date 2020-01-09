The South’s Car-Free Paradise: Daufuskie Island, South Carolina

With no bridge to Daufuskie, a 10-square-mile barrier island 30 minutes by ferry from Hilton Head, there’s hardly a car (or grocery store) to be found here. But Lowcountry charm is everywhere: fresh oysters and shrimp at down-home seafood joints, fishing and paddling in back bays, and horseback riding on white-sand beaches, all with hardly any crowds. You can rent a beach cruiser to explore Spanish moss–covered roads or just enjoy a sundowner cocktail in your room overlooking the 1873 lighthouse at Haig Point, a resort community that’s home to the historic Strachan Mansion. The pace of life will never feel more relaxing. — Blane Bachelor

