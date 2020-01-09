The Ultimate Paddling Experience: Ocean Endeavour Cruise, Arctic Ocean

In 2018, when Adventure Canada added a fleet of kayaks to its 198-passenger expedition cruise ship, the outfitter became one of the first to offer paddling in the Northwest Passage. Using the ship as a floating base camp, 12 experienced guests and two guides launch tandem kayaks to ply the ice-choked waters among whales and walrus. It’s a new offering, but it may be the most ancient way to experience this part of the world. “This is how the Inuit have been traveling through for thousands of years,” says guide Dawson Freeze. — Jayme Moye

