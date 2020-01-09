The World’s Greatest Soak: Vök Baths, Iceland

Located along the country’s unspoiled eastern coastline, these hot baths are a series of geothermal floating pools on Lake Urriðavatn. The pools mimic the look of vakir, natural ice-free patches in the lake that form in winter due to the hot spring beneath. After a dip, at the lakeside bistro you can sip tea made from homegrown herbs or try a Vök-inspired craft beer produced using the springs’ pristine water and local hops—surely the purest IPA ever to touch your lips. — Jayme Moye

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!