Winter’s Most Inviting Backcountry Hot Spring: Burgdorf Hot Springs, Idaho

Idaho is said to be home to more hot springs per square mile than any place outside Iceland. And even with all of the options, Burgdorf Hot Springs stands apart, especially in winter, when getting there requires a 20-mile snowmobiling tour through the Salmon River Mountains. At the site, 110-degree water gushes out at 150 gallons per minute into the pebble-lined pools. “There’s nothing like the tingle that covers your body after a soak, then a jump into the snowbank,” says local Devin Hawkins. Afterward, you can fill up for the ride back with the cafe’s handcrafted pizzas. — T.W.

