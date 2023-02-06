1. The Jane Learn More

New York, NY

Located in the West Village, The Jane is New York’s answer to glamourous sailing ships in all their dark wood-paneled, nautical glory. It’s more than a cute theme, however. Completed in 1908, the building that houses The Jane is the former home of the American Seamen’s Friend Society Sailors’ Home, and it even housed survivors from the Titanic at one point.

Currently, would-be “passengers” have their choice of The Captain’s Cabin, which comes with an ensuite bathroom, and standard and bunk bed cabins, which do not. Renovations are currently underway to add in-room toilet facilities to each room.

