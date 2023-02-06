2. Tommie Hotels Learn More

Los Angeles, CA and Austin, TX

Tommie Hotels brings clever design into smaller rooms, and guest spaces include amenities like flip-down desks and peg board closets to maximize accessibility and storage. Shared spaces in each hotel act as an extension of the quirky rooms, with coffee shops, grab-and-go food options, remote work-friendly lobbies, and enormous fireplaces open to all guests. The rooftops are devoted to hip clubs and pool areas that offer great views.

