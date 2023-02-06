3. Motto by Hilton Learn More

Multiple Locations Across the U.S., Europe, and Mexico

Motto by Hilton is the famous hotel chain’s move into “travel-sized” rooms in coveted neighborhoods. Translation: You’ll pay less to stay somewhere cool. Averaging about 160 square feet, Motto’s rooms feature jewel tones and simple, streamlined furniture options (think: function over fashion). They also have tech-friendly flourishes like lights, heat, and blackout blinds that you can adjust via an app. Downstairs, the well-appointed lobbies include regionally inspired cafes, tasty Stumptown coffee, and local high-end pastries.

