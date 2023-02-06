4. Citybox Oslo Learn More

Oslo, Norway

Citybox has multiple European locations, but the Oslo branch is a standout, partially because Norway is both extremely beautiful and extremely expensive. Citybox offers low-budget lodging that will help take the financial sting out of a visit. Located a stone’s throw from Oslo Central Station, the hotel is a masterclass in both Scandinavian design and self-service.

The 216 rooms are extremely tiny—claustrophobic visitors will want to book a double just for breathing space. But the family-friendly lobby, which features a refrigerator, microwave, and coffee-making facilities, will help you drive the price of your stay down even further. The best part, however, is what’s outside: You can walk to the city’s iconic opera house, or hop on nearby public transit to visit some of the country’s world-class skiing spots.

