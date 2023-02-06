5. The Millennials Shibuya Learn More

Tokyo, Japan

Given that Japan perfected the tiny hotel room trend with capsule rooms, it makes sense that its capital city would host some of the coolest micro hotels in the world. The Millennials is a pod hotel located in trendy Shibuya, a major shopping and nightlife district in Tokyo. In contrast to the chaos outside, staying the night in The Millennials’ private floors offers a quiet, comfy retreat—especially when you factor in pods with thick mattresses, ambient light wakeups (to avoid also waking your neighbors), and smartphone-enabled screens to indulge in a movie-theater-for-one experience.

During the day, the hotel’s sleek lounge converts to a coworking space, so you can power through emails or connect with colleagues. The Millennials has locations in Kyoto and Fukuoka as well.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!