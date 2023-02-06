6. Pod Brooklyn Learn More

Brooklyn, NY

Pod Brooklyn, located in the waterfront neighborhood of Williamsburg, has 230 rooms with simple-yet-chic accommodations. The bathrooms feature a toilet-over-shower setup behind a single glass divider—so this micro hotel is best for a solo trip or a sharing situation with someone you know really well. (Don’t forget to towel down the seat after you finish rinsing off.)

But in addition to a bargain price and a location in one of New York’s coolest neighborhoods, you’ll also get access to loaner bikes, free walking tours, and a low-distraction lobby workspace. Need to stay in Manhattan? Check out Pod 39 or Pod 51.

