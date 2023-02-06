7. Moxy by Marriott Learn More

Multiple Locations Worldwide

Moxy Hotels exist in a pink neon glow that Andy Warhol would have loved. Sip on a complimentary cocktail at check-in and take in the Pop art-inspired lobby decor, then grab a snack (or a bottle of wine) before retiring to one of the tech-friendly rooms. Each one comes with a TV set up to stream content from your laptop or smartphone. The 185-square-foot rooms feature ensuite bathrooms, and amenities like communal ironing stations are helpful for longer stays. Better yet, these hotels are pet-friendly.

