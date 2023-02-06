8. The Little National Hotel Learn More

Sydney, Australia

Sydney’s The Little National is designed with low-key boutique luxury in mind—just take a look at its 183-square-foot, cream-colored rooms, a pleasant change from the more-is-more mentality of other chains. (Need a bit more space? You can also book The Big Room, which offers 269 square feet of space.)

The hotel’s custom-made Arms of Morpheus Super King beds are so beloved, the hotel even offers a link to buy a take-home version of your own. Interested in a night out? The hotel’s in-house magazine lists updated options. Staying in? Make it a night with snacks and drinks from the bar and a book from the rooftop library.

