Cardiff, Wales

Out of all the hotels on this list, ZIP may adhere the most closely to the traditional Japanese capsule hotel, albeit with the added benefit of not having to go down the hall to use the bathroom. Who needs amenities that you have no intention of using? Stripped to the bare basics and impeccably clean, you’ll pay the bare minimum for a place to rest your head—usually about £29.75 with an additional £3.99 if you want to add breakfast.

