Checking In: The Mohicans Treehouses in Glenmont, Ohio





Winding dirt roads tucked into lush green Ohio forest, secret ponds and nooks flirting around each bend in the road – the final three miles through the Mohican Valley and into The Mohicans Treehouses provided the perfect preamble to the resort.

As I took the driveway marked for what would be my treehouse for the weekend, I tried to remember if I was supposed to expect to see other humans upon my arrival – it felt like I was the only person for miles. There, at the top of the hill (nobody else to be seen) was my adorable home-away-from-home: Moonlight Treehouse.

I hauled my sleeping gear and groceries into the canopy just in time for the sky to darken and a thunderstorm to open up over the house. I had scheduled my first night at the treehouse solo, with my husband planning to join the next day for hiking and exploring, so I was alone with my book, the fixins for a burrito bowl and the sounds of the busy forest outside the window for the night.

It was an unexpected delight for me, the quintessential extrovert, to be bundled up on one of the couches, with the sounds of heavy rain and thunder outside as the day graciously allowed everything to be blanketed in night.

The morning began much like the night ended, but with just a light drizzle. I relished the quiet solitude to catch up on a bit more reading before the rain was to stop and my husband would arrive and be eager to explore.

The Mohicans currently offers six adorable treehouses and four cabins, of varying sizes, for adventurers and weekend wedding guests. And, they’re aggressively expanding their offerings, planning to complete work on 12 additional treehouses by the end of this year. As an added tree-hugger bonus to staying among the squirrels, the owners Laura and Kevin Mooney are dedicated to supporting sustainability values in building their rustic treehouse resort and wedding venue. Sustainable designs including solar, radiant heat, on-demand hot water, reused and repurposed locally sourced materials and labor were prioritized in growing their business.

The wedding side of their business has recently added Drew Slane as a full-time culinary team to the staff, to better support and service large groups and weddings. At his invitation, we made our way to the kitchen at the heart of The Grand Barn (the venue’s primary wedding reception site).

Drew’s skills behind a skillet are no joke; he provided us an insanely delicious gluten-free, three-course meal all on his own, while giving us a behind-the-scenes look at how the resort functions on wedding weekends. The colors and flavors were outstanding, I couldn’t stop obsessing about this food; I strongly recommend making your way to a wedding at The Mohicans (even if you just show up to crash the dinner and skedaddle before anyone notices).

The Mohican Valley is rich in both history and adventure, in any weather. Just down the road from the treehouses is the wildly popular Tree Frog Canopy Tours, Northern Ohio’s only zip-line tour through the canopies of the forest. They didn’t have any availability for their three-hour tour while we were there, and their hybrid zip-line/hanging-bridge tour was a really sad thing for us to have to miss.

Those with a passion for hiking or horses can explore the Mohican Valley Trail, bringing you all the way to the Bridge of Dreams – Ohio’s longest covered bridge. And beyond these, there are a myriad of state parks, hiking trails, trail racing and little towns (hello greasy spoon breakfasts and meandering antiquing) to be explored.

While summer weekends are pretty much dedicated to the wedding business, a shoulder season trip, or even a winter getaway, would be the perfect opportunity to sneak away to a treehouse at The Mohicans. Each of the treehouses sleeps two or four adults, and works out to be relatively affordable, roughly $80-$100 per person, depending on how willing you are to share your space with pals. I’m already planning a big winter weekend with all of our friends, booking up all of the treehouses and snowshoeing, sledding and roasting marshmallows into the night, in thick stocking caps and swishy snow pants.

We left The Mohicans with high hopes to return someday, joking that maybe we need to have another, more rustic, wedding here as a vow renewal. For those living in – or passing through – this corner of the Midwest, The Mohicans Treehouses are the perfect, quiet respite from the “real world.” (Or maybe for you, it’s the jumping off point for some epic weekend adventuring.)

