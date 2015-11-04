Mont Sainte-Anne, Quebec City: Where to Ski Now

Think of Mont Saint-Anne as your European ski experience without the trans-Atlantic flight. The mountain is about the same size of your average hill in the Northeast — 2,000 acres with 71 trails — but it's cold here in this part of Canada, so you'll never get the rainy days that Vermont does. Light, fluffy powder is the norm, and you can count on the season lasting from November until the very end of April. Atop one of the mountain's best black diamond runs, La Crete, you can see the St. Lawrence River and even Quebec City. Tickets are $76.

Where to stay: The Chateau Mont-Sainte-Anne is the opposite of the hundred year-old relic you're picturing: It's super modern, has a bistro and spa, and it sits slopeside. This January and February, book two nights and two days of skiing, and get your third free.

Insider Tip: You can't visit this region without a night in Quebec City. It's worth the 40-minute drive to be able to stroll alongside cross-country skiers as they glide along city sidewalks, or ride the funicular down to the intimate pocket of bistros and boutiques in the Quartier Petit Champlain.

