Mont Tremblant, Quebec: Where to Ski Now

With a pedestrian-only village that rivals Whistler's, Mont Tremblant is its own self-contained ski town, with more than a dozen hotels and 75 boutique shops and restaurants. And it has the mountain to match, with 96 trails spread over two peaks, with 2,800 feet of vertical. Aside from the fact that you can find just about any type of terrain — everything from crowd-free glades to a 42-degree scorcher called Dynamite that even locals are scared of — Mont Tremblant is especially proud of their ability to move crowds around the mountain. With 14 lifts, including a gondola and four high-speed quads, you'll easily cover more ground than your thighs can handle. Afterward, grab a recovery steak at La Forge grill, where they cook using maple firewood. Lift tickets are $84; a two- to seven-day Latitude Pass (available until November 19) drops that to $55 per day.

Where to Stay: Le Sommet des Nieges is slopeside, has a ski valet, and sits right next to the rental center and ski school. Plus, anyone lodging in the village is allowed to ride the lifts 30 minutes before they open to the public.

Insider Tip: If you've ever wanted a soft initiation to the challenging world of Alpine touring, this is where to get it. This season, Mont Tremblant is offering initiation classes, and if you happen to visit during their "Rando Alpine" festival on the weekend of January 8 –10, you can join the January 9 night traverse, which starts on south side at 4 p.m. From there you'll skin up by headlamp to a fire pit, and then night ski down the north side.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in New England