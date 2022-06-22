The art of the weekend trip is all about finding somewhere easy to get to—but feels worlds away. Enter: Montreal. Easily reached by air—or even by car—from anywhere in the Northeast, and connected with direct flights to most major cities in North America, this bilingual metropolis is everything you’d want from a city. Montreal is filled with sophisticated places to eat, drink, and stay. There are no shortage of rowdy places to raise some hell come nightfall. The city is also replete with history and culture to explore to your heart’s content.

There’s something really unique about being in a truly bilingual city like Montreal, where it’s not uncommon to see two people walking down the street, one speaking French and the other responding in English. It’s a mix of European culture and American life that feels both familiar and completely its own thing. If you don’t have the time to commit to a full-fledged European vacation, Montreal will more than do in a pinch. Four days is a perfect introduction to everything this city has to offer.

Why Visit Montreal?

Montreal is a city of contrasts—French and English, religious and secular, art museums and tech companies. Each neighborhood has something unique to offer. The city’s famous food and drink scene takes the best parts of North American and European cuisines, making this one of the most rewarding cities anywhere to indulge from morning to night. Budget-wise, when the exchange rate against the U.S. dollar is strong, Montreal can be a great place to live like a prince for a relative bargain. In other words, a long weekend in Montreal is the kind of spot that punches well above its weight. You’ll walk away from this visit wanting to brush up on your French—and figuring out how soon you can make it back.