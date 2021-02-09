Southeast Asia’s Conservation Eden: Shinta Mani Wild, Cambodia

This eco-retreat, set in Cambodia’s Cardamom Mountains, makes a fast impression: You can zip-line in for arrival. There’s hiking, mountain biking, and kayaking in the surrounding rain forest, with each of the 15 riverside bungalows its own tiny palace. Tag along with the in-house naturalist to check camera traps that monitor the area’s wildlife, including primates such as the endangered pileated gibbon.

Go Deep: Join rangers patrolling for illegal loggers and poachers to help save the country’s last true wilderness.

[From $2,850 for three nights; wild.bensleycollection.com]

A Rain Forest Hideaway: Nayara Tented Camp, Costa Rica

The so-called tents of this rain forest lodge are tents in name only: Each air-conditioned unit is outfitted with a plunge pool fed by natural hot springs, an open-air shower, stand-alone tub, and canopy beds. Out in the forest, you can ride horseback to a waterfall, level up adventure with whitewater rafting and canyoneering, or slow down with a tour of the nearby sloth sanctuary. Or pass on them all and start downing Imperials at the swim-up bar.