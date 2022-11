1. Solera Brewery Learn more

Location: Parkdale, Oregon

The View: Mt. Hood

The Beer: Hedonist IPA is the brewery’s highly rated 7% flagship West Coast IPA

Opened in 2012, Solera is well-known for its ever-changing, innovative tap list as well as its truly majestic views of Mt. Hood. You’d have a tough time finding a better view in the Pacific Northwest unless you prefer ocean views.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!