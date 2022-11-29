Travel

These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

Pryes Brewing Company
10
Courtesy image 10 / 10

10. Pryes Brewing Company

Learn more

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota 

The View: The Mississippi River 

The Beer: Miraculum is a 6.4% ABV “Midwest IPA” known for its fruity, citrus flavor and mix of West Coast hops and East Coast malts.

If you’ve never been to Minneapolis, you might not realize the Midwest city is located along the Mississippi River. Pryes Brewing, with its long list of award-winning beers, and great food offers views of the river in the North Loop area.  

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Travel