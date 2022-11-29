These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

10. Pryes Brewing Company Learn more

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

The View: The Mississippi River

The Beer: Miraculum is a 6.4% ABV “Midwest IPA” known for its fruity, citrus flavor and mix of West Coast hops and East Coast malts.

If you’ve never been to Minneapolis, you might not realize the Midwest city is located along the Mississippi River. Pryes Brewing, with its long list of award-winning beers, and great food offers views of the river in the North Loop area.

