These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

2. Hill Farmstead Brewery

Location: Greensboro Bend, Vermont

The View: Quaint Vermont foliage

The Beer: Hill Farmstead Edward is its highly regarded American pale ale brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Columbus hops.

Vermont is well-known for leaf peeping and there are few places better than Hill Farmstead’s outdoor beer garden. Enjoy delicious, award-winning beer at arguably the best brewery in America while you take in all the colors of fall.

