These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

3. Dirt Farm Brewing Learn more

Location: Bluemont, Virginia

The View: The Blue Ridge Mountain valley

The Beer: Straw is Dirt Farm’s highly drinkable 5.1% ABV golden ale brewed with Cascade and Crystal hops.

Epitomizing farm to table, you can enjoy a slew of farm-fresh, delicious beers while you sit in Dirt Farm‘s beer garden overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountain valley. It’s an epic view that not only has to be seen to be believed, but one that makes the beer taste even better.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!