These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

4. Pelican Brewing Learn more

Location: Pacific City, Oregon

The View: The Pacific Ocean

The Beer: Head Out, Pelican’s American-style hefeweizen is brimming with flavors of citrus, melon, and florals. It’s the perfect complement to its beach setting.

If you’re a fan of the ocean, can you think of a better place to drink a beer than on the beach itself? At Pelican Brewing’s Pacific City location, you can sit beachside without getting any sand in your swim trunks.

