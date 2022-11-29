These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

5. Oasis Texas Brewing Company Learn more

Location: Austin, Texas

The View: Lake Travis

The Beer: The good folks at Oasis Texas Brewing Company have blessed us with Meta Modern, a juicy, citrus-filled session IPA with Citra and Mosaic hops.

Oasis might not even do this brewery justice. Its ridiculous multi-level balconies afford beer drinkers epic, majestic views of Lake Travis—and far beyond the limits of Austin, Texas. Just make sure you’re not afraid of heights.

