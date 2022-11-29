These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

6. Elevation Beer Co.Learn more
Location: Poncha Springs, Colorado
The View: Colorado Mountains
The Beer: Try Elevation’s 8 Second Kolsch-style beer. It’s brewed with Tettnanger and Magnum hops and is known for its crisp, fruity, easy-drinking flavor profile.
Elevation Beer Co. is all about diversity: light, crisp beers; bold, hoppy ones; dark, malty, barrel-aged brews; and more. It’s also got an awe-inspiring vista of the white-capped Rocky Mountains.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top