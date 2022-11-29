These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

7. The Alchemist Brewery Learn more

Location: Stowe, Vermont

The View: Epic foliage

The Beer: Heady Topper is the juicy, hazy New England-style IPA that arguably started the now-rabid hazy IPA craze. There’s no better beer to try if you visit this Vermont brewery.

Stowe, Vermont is not only the home of The Alchemist, one of the most respected breweries in America, it’s also the city that constantly gets ranked as the best place to see fall foliage in the entire country. That’s reason enough to visit.

