These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

Location: Ten Sleep. Wyoming

The View: Big Horn Mountains

The Beer: Wyoming seems like a land of outlaws so it only makes sense this brewery would have a malty, lightly hopped beer called Outlaw Amber.

If you’re searching for old-west vibes, Ten Sleep is the place for you. Overlooking the Big Horn Mountains, this unique brewery looks more like an old mining camp than a brewery—in the best way possible.

