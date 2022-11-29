These Scenic Microbreweries Offer Killer Craft Beers With a View

9. Rhinegeist Brewery Learn more

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

The View: Cincinnati skyline

The Beer: We love a good lager and Rhinegeist Cheetah, with its crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet taste is exactly what we crave.

You might not immediately think of Cincinnati as picturesque, but if you visit Rhinegeist you’ll not only be treated to great beers, but great views of the Cincinnati skyline. Come for the beers and stay to watch a Bengals game.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!