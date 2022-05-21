Airbnb is making it a little easier to find that cabin, camper, or even windmill of your vacation dreams. Along with a free protection plan and the ability to split a stay among two homes, the company added Airbnb Categories that organize homes on style, location, or proximity to travel activities. Want to stay in a historic French chateau or spend some time in the Norwegian Arctic? They have you covered. Or perhaps you want a California winery vacation or a Colorado ski-in/ski-out home. The search to find somewhere unique is simpler than ever.

And, by the way, simple is good when it comes to vacation rentals. Consider for a moment that there are 4 million Airbnb properties in 100,000 cities and town around the world.

Among Airbnb’s 56 categories, you’ll find “Amazing Views,” “Vineyards,” and “Castles.” There are also “Towers,” “Houseboats,” and “Shepherd’s Huts.” Unique properties seem to be in high demand, according to the top 10 most wishlisted U.S. Airbnb properties for summer 2022. On the list, you’ll find an underground home, an earthship, and more than a few treehouses.

10 Most Wishlisted Domestic Airbnb Rentals of Summer 2022

10. Crystal Peak Lookout

Formerly a fire lookout in Washington, the Crystal Peak Lookout was moved to Northern Idaho. Remodeled in 2018, this tower is surrounded by 13 acres of cedar and tamarack trees. And, after a day exploring the woods, there’s a wood-burning sauna underneath the lookout. If you want to book a stay in winter, a vintage 1960’s Thiokol Snowcat can take you up to the tower.

