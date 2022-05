8. Wood Roof Simple Survival Earthship Learn more

If you’re wondering, an earthship is a passive solar home that are constructed with natural or upcycled materials. Built in an off-the-grid community, this Taos, New Mexico home uses solar energy while water is supplied by rain and snow melt. Thanks to the way it is built, the home stays at a constant 72° Fahrenheit throughout the year.

