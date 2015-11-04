A lot like the state of Maine itself, Mt. Abram is an unpretentious, come-as-you-are resort perfect for families. Spread over two mountains, each with its own base lodge, the five-chairlift resort has a bit of everything, with half of its terrain right in that intermediate sweet spot and an entire west side full of beginner terrain. More advanced boarders and freeskiers can shred in the jib park or get gnarly on steep stuff like "The Cliff." Top your day off at the famous on-property Loose Boots Lounge. Lift tickets are $39 on weekends, and as low as $15 midweek.

Where to Stay: Mt Abram itself isn't set up for overnights, but the town of Bethel is only 10 minutes away and is home to The Bethel Inn, a classic New England Victorian–style hotel with everything from five-star spa and room deals to more basic room-only options. The inn's "Affordable Family" package gets you two nights accommodation, two days of lift tickets, and dinner and breakfast for four — for just $600.

Insider Tip: Try to time your visit so you can join one of the Mt. Abram's full moon hikes, in which a snowcat brings you to the top, and you get to ski or ride down by moonlight to a live band at the base.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in New England