Built for the Midwest's most adventurous skiers and snowboarders — the resort proudly decrees 'No Beginners Allowed!' — Mount Bohemia's 103 runs, spread over 600 acres, are all ungroomed and mostly accessed by hiking or via the resort's snow cats. There are two lifts to the mountain's 1,500-foot summit, but Bohemia is really about its vast backcountry terrain. The resort's newly opened Voodoo Mountain area is the first cat-accessed terrain east of the Rockies. And because it's surrounded by Lake Superior on three sides, Bohemia gets pounded by more powder than most Colorado resorts. Lift tickets are just $59, but the smartest option is the $99 season tickets available the first week of December.

Where to Stay: Bohemia's base area consists of a few yurts for drinking and dining and simple cabins for sleeping. But for less than $50 per night, you get a bed, breakfast, and a carb-heavy dinner. (Friday is Fajita night.)

Insider Tip: Neptune run, in the resort's 'Outer Limits' area, is hard to find — follow the Milky Way run — but the pitch is perfect, and it holds powder for days.

SNOW REPORT: Where to Ski Now in the Midwest