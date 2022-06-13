You can’t discuss mountain biking in Colorado without talking about the Central Rockies region. Well, you can—you’ll just be leaving out some of the juiciest singletrack rides, through some of the most spectacular scenery, with some of the raddest terrain anywhere in the state. Central Colorado is characterized by its pine, spruce, and aspen groves, its soaring mountain peaks, and the valleys and basins nestled in between. Central Colorado has trails beginners will fall in love with along with trails that’ll push experts to their limits, and these paths meander across terrain that varies from rocky and wooded to alpine and high desert. In other words, there’s something for everyone.

Most of the trails are very well maintained and many were designed specifically for mountain bikers, by mountain bikers. Places like Leadville, Salida, Eagle, and Crested Butte, CO will quench your thirst for killer rides no matter what your style or singletrack preferences are.

Without knocking anywhere else, it’s easy to call this area one of the best mountain biking regions in the world. Want to plan a trip to ride all that Central Colorado has to offer? Here’s a quick list of local favorites and mountain bike highlights in the Central Rockies.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!