1. The Boneyard – Eagle, CO Learn More

Eagle is an up-and-coming town for mountain biking in Colorado, and The Boneyard is a gem among gems. Located just west of town, the area is spiderwebbed with rad trails that take less than two hours to lap (or less than one if you’re really pumping it). The Boneyard trail winds steadily up through pinyon and juniper woods until you reach the summit area with views of the New York Mountains to the southwest and Red Canyon to the northwest.

From there, you can choose your own adventure: Descend the route you rode up, hit Redneck Ridge, an intermediate/advanced trail with long steeps, or try the Pool and Ice Ring for an intermediate rollercoaster through juniper woods and along banking wooden North Shore features at the very bottom. If you’re seeking a truly advanced trail, try Dirt Surfer on the way down for a technical mixed-tack trail that will keep you hanging over your rear tire all the way home.

Parking: Bluffs Trailhead

Distance: 3.2 miles up (choose from multiple descents)

Difficulty: Intermediate

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!