10. The 401 Loop – Crested Butte, CO

The 401 Loop is arguably one of the most scenic and fun mountain bike rides in the entire state of Colorado. Riders ascend along Gothic Road up to Schofield Pass, where the 401 Trail begins. There’s a short singletrack ascent before riders pop out above treeline, and from there it’s all gravy: over seven miles of flowy descent overlooking one of the most spectacular 360-degree vistas in Colorado.

During the summer wildflower season, the 401 explodes with blues, yellows, reds, pinks, and purples. In autumn, the ride is awash in fall foliage, with golds, oranges, and bright ruby reds as far as the eye can see. You’ll pass by alpine lakes, through magnificent aspen groves, descend an insanely fun fall-line, and have just enough of a challenge to still enjoy the views as you ride.

Parking: Copper Creek Trailhead

Distance: 14.1 miles

Difficulty: Intermediate

