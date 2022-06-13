2. Son of Middle Creek (Loop) – Vail, CO Learn More

Located on the north side of Vail Valley, Son of Middle Creek starts at 9,677 feet and descends to 8,259 feet through thick pine trees and flourishing aspen groves overlooking Vail Mountain. The loamy singletrack has great grip, and rolls up and over several ridges, which means you get to drop and climb in intervals all the way down.

You can continue straight down into Vail, but most people park along Red Sandstone Road and make a loop out of the trail. It adds a climb to the ride, but it’s convenient for solo riders and anyone looking to work up a sweat.

Parking: Along Red Sandstone Road

Distance: 7.8 miles (from Red Sandstone Road)

Difficulty: Intermediate/advanced

