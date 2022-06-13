Steamboat has a bounty of badass singletrack trails, but few will work you like this loop. It’s actually a combo of two separate trails (Flash of Gold’ and Grouse Ridge), and they’re both challenging in their own right. Start at the Dry Lake parking lot for Flash of Gold and follow Spring Creek Trail until the Flash of Gold fork. From there it’s an 11.5-mile slog uphill, including stretches along winding switchbacks with awesome views of the High Rockies, a powerline doubletrack, and then up onto Grouse Ridge.

The descent is no joke, either: an advanced 1,600 foot drop from 10,000 feet along 9.4 miles filled with technical problems, cliff face exposure, and challenging rock features from top to bottom. You’ll finish at the Dry Lake trailhead—and you’ll be spent by the time you get there.

Parking: At Dry Lake Trailhead

Distance: 20.9 miles

Difficulty: Advanced

