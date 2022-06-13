St. Kevin trail starts near the west campgrounds of Turquoise Lake and follows a doubletrack road from 9,800 feet to over 10,800 feet. It climbs through pines above the northern shore of the lake and between two fourteeners: Galena Peak and Mount Massive.

This ride is the first climb in the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race, and it’s a good trail for any rider working on endurance at altitude or training for a race. The trail ends when it intersects with Turquoise Lake Road at the 7.5-mile marker. From there, you can descend along the road back to your car or you can return the way you came up.

Parking: Along CR 99

Distance: 7.5 (one way)

Difficulty: Beginner/Intermediate

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!