This is another climb from the Leadville Trail 100, but it’s no saint. The Columbine climb is infamous among locals and racers: It’s a ferocious, relentless ascent of 3,100 vertical feet (from 9,400 feet to 12,500 feet) in just over eight miles. On the plus side, much of the trail is above the treeline, so you’ll get stunning views of the surrounding Sawatch Range. They make a great excuse to stop and take a breather while you soak in the natural beauty.

Parking: Along CR 398 (just before fork with CR 399)

Distance: 7.9 miles

Difficulty: Advanced

