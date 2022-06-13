Park County is a lesser-known treasure trove of beautiful backcountry singletrack trails. Sheep Creek Loop is a perfect example. This isolated singletrack trail doesn’t get much use and offers sweeping views as it snakes through aspen grove meadows and follows creeks.

It isn’t all milk and honey though—there’s a good three-mile climb over semi-rocky terrain that starts just after you fork left onto Twelve Mile Trail (FST 684). And with a solid 1,400 feet of total elevation gain (uphill both ways!) you definitely earn the views this loop offers. Sheep Creek Loop is ideal during the fall color change, not just because of the aspen trees, but also because it’s seldom ridden or hiked, and you’ll likely have it all to yourself.

Parking: At the end of Forest Service Road 455

Distance: 13.1 miles

Difficulty: Intermediate

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!