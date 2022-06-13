The Cottonwood Tour is undoubtedly one of the best ways to ride the rugged Cottonwood Trail, as it starts and ends in town just under Tenderfoot Peak. It’s not for the faint of heart, though: with over 2,500 feet of elevation gain over rolling rock formations, along dusty singletrack, and through desert rock gardens, this is the kind of trail that can (and will) test even advanced riders.

It’s a fairly complicated loop to navigate. It connects multiple singletrack trails and pushes deep into the exposed, arid mountains north of town. At the 10.35 mile marker the loop starts a long descent over technical rocky features like the “Waterfalls” and swoops through Cottonwood Gulch. The loop will spit you out right where you started—just a short hop from all the downtown restaurants and bars you’ll need to recuperate.

Parking: F Street parking lot

Distance: 23.1 miles

Difficulty: Advanced

