Chicken Dinner is one of, if not the favorite ride in Salida. It’s a rad new-school trail that includes booters, tight switchbacks, berms, rollers, rock gardens, and other features that will excite and exhilarate any level of rider. It’s the perfect short trail to practice new skills and hone old ones. It also connects to multiple other trails, which makes it easy to loop Chicken Dinner into another longer ride.

Parking: F Street Parking Lot

Distance: 2 miles

Difficulty: Intermediate

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!