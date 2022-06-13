The trail starts with a short ascent through heavily wooded areas thick with pine trees. The singletrack trail is gnarled with roots and punctuated with lots of step-ups. After that, it opens up into a meadow and then descends more than 2,500 feet along fast and flowy singletrack through aspen groves and into a valley before ending at a campground beside the Taylor River.

Unfortunately, unless you parked a second car at the bottom, you’ll have to either ride back up the trail or follow Spring Creek Road back to your vehicle. Even with the long climb to return, this trail is well worth the effort.

Parking: Upper Doctor Park Trailhead

Distance: 6.8 miles (one way)

Difficulty: Advanced

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!