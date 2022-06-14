Mountain Biking Norway’s West Coast: Oslo to Lofoten Islands

Of all of the places I’ve been around the world doing mountain biking road trips with Irish pro Enduro racer Jonathan Maunsell (pictured), exploring Norway’s E-39 Highway along the country’s West Coast might just be the most spectacular and scenic I’ve been on. The highway is a marvel of engineering. Its $47 billion price tag seems worth every kroner. (The “E” signifies the highway is part of the European Road Network, but Norway hasn’t converted to the euro.) The road is so artistically constructed, the blacktop actually adds to the already amazing scenery.

Our trip began in the capital of Oslo. From there we headed toward the Norwegian Sea, with stops in Ålesund, Trollstigen and Farstad (about a third of the country’s population lives along the western coast) before taking the ferry to Reine in Norway’s Lofoten Islands. Riding along the way varied from technical rock gardens to high-speed alpine flow, but the phenomenal views remained constant.

On the day the photo on the preceding page was taken we were greeted with some of Norway’s famous wet weather. Not letting this deter us, we climbed for several hours in the rain, eventually reaching a small shelter on the summit. Upon topping out, we hit a break in the weather that coincided with sunset. The result? Some of the most dramatic natural light I’ve ever encountered. There are organic hues in Norway you don’t get anywhere else. It’s tough to explain but once in a while you get lucky enough to capture it in a photograph.