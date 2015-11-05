Mt. Bachelor has nearly cornered the market with Oregon skiers and riders, but that’s because there’s really no need to venture anywhere else. With over 3,000 skiable acres and 12 chairlifts, Bachelor is one of the region’s impressive stand-alone volcanoes and part of the 700-mile-long Cascade mountain range, giving it as many interesting cliffs, chutes, and pillow drops throughout its 3,300 feet of vertical as you’ll find anywhere (more than half of its 88 trails are black or double black). But Bachelor is also a world-class resort with a small mountain feel. It’s hardly known outside the U.S., nor does it have much in the way of base amenities — giving it a laid-back local feel, with astonishingly short lift lines, and powder that stays in condition for days. It doesn’t hurt that Bachelor is blessed with a whopping 462 inches of snow per year and, with and highest skiable elevation in the Northwest. A devoted freestyle crowd come for the mountain’s five terrain parks and massive in-ground 22-foot superpipe. Lift tickets are $84.

Where to Stay: There are no ski-in-ski-out options at Bachelor but that’s okay because you have one of the coolest mountain towns in the country 30 minutes away: Bend. Mt. Bachelor Village Resort, located on the Deschutes River near downtown, has stay-and-ski packages and sits a few miles from creative-but-hearty global fuel at Spork.

Insider Tip: Bachelor has plenty of stashes to choose from, but if it’s your first time, you can’t miss the terrain on the backside. At the top of the Summit Express Chair, drop off the back and head skier’s left. Just keep in mind, the further you go, the bigger the traverse you have to avoid walking to the nearest chair.